Hyundai PH celebrates 20th anniversary with PMS discounts, giveaways, and a raffle

Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI) passes a new milestone as it celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To mark the occasion, the company is offering discounts, giving away freebies, and raffling off prizes to its customers.

From today until August 20, 2021, Hyundai customers can avail of a 20% discount on preventive maintenance services and parts if they bring their vehicle to the casa for servicing. On top of this, customers will also get a free carwash and 21-point check-up for their vehicles, as well as a free 20th-anniversary golf umbrella to boot.

Customers who also come in to have their Hyundais serviced during this period will be eligible to join the Hyundai AYOS raffle promo. Up for grabs are a car care kit, a pressure washer, and P2,000 PMS discount coupons.

Customers may submit their raffle entries at all Hyundai dealerships nationwide on or before August 21, 2021 at 12nn. The winners will then be drawn on August 31.

This isn’t the only offering that HARI has for its customers this month. The company also rolled out its zero down payment deals on the Accent, too—you can read more on that here.

