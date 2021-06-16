Hyundai PH is offering up to P1-M in discounts on its commercial vehicles this month

Hyundai Asia Resources (HARI) is offering some massive discounts this month, but this time for its commercial-vehicle lineup. For those in the market for large people-haulers, this is something you might want to take a look at.

From today until July 15, 2021, Hyundai is rolling out its ‘Todo na Two’ promo, which includes a P1,000,000 discount on the Universe bus and a P500,000 discount on the County minibus. And for those who opt for both, HARI is throwing in an additional P100,000 discount.

PHOTO BY Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc.

The Universe is powered by a Euro 4-compliant 12.3-liter in-line-six turbodiesel that produces 375hp and 1,451Nm of torque. The bus can be had in either 49+1 or 45+1 seating configurations. It also comes equipped with ABS with an anti-slip regulator, as well as a built-in speed limiter.

The County, meanwhile, is a 29-seater minibus that packs a CRDI engine churning out 138hp. It comes standard with a load-sensing proportioning valve that distributes hydraulic brake pressure between the front and rear wheels according to the weight distribution of the passenger load.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

As mentioned, these discounts are only available until July 15, 2021. Will any of you guys be checking this out?

