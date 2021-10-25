Isuzu La Union officially opens its doors

Isuzu Philippines (IPC) has officially opened its new dealership in the province of La Union. This should be pleasant news for residents and business owners in the area in need of trucks and workhorses.

“Today, I am proud that despite the difficult situations due to COVID-19 pandemic, Isuzu Philippines Corporation’s newest dealership, Isuzu La Union, is celebrating its grand opening day,” said IPC president Hajime Koso. “Now our La Union customers will enjoy the benefit that our partnership brings—Isuzu’s world-class products and services.”

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines Corporation

The dealership is located in Barangay Paringao in the municipality of Bauang. It has a lot area spanning 8,607sqm and features a showroom big enough for four light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and one truck. The service area, meanwhile, can accommodate two trucks and five LCVs.

The facility is open from 8am to 5pm, Mondays to Saturdays. It officially becomes the 10th dealership that follows the Isuzu Outlet Standard (IOS).



“This new dealership design follows Isuzu’s Global Dealership Standards that gives importance not just to sales but to the overall customer journey,” added Koso. “Starting from their inquiry, sales, after-sales service up to their continuous return to Isuzu showroom, the dealer will be able to provide customer support in every step of the way.”

“This opening reinvigorates hope as we hold on to our solidarity in rising above the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the uncertainties and adversities at present, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide the highest sense of public service for our constituents, through your help, our partners in the industry development and investment,” said La Union governor Pacoy Ortega.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines Corporation

