Isuzu’s Makati dealership now features the brand’s new IOS design philosophy

More and more Isuzu facilities in the country are adopting the new Isuzu Outlet Standard (IOS), the brand’s new corporate design philosophy. The latest dealership to boast the new look is Isuzu Makati.

Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) recently inaugurated the new-look facility together with its dealer Isuzu Gencars. The new Makati dealership is the first of seven Isuzu Gencars dealerships to sport the new IOS design. Other branches under Gencars are namely: Isuzu Legaspi, Isuzu Naga, Isuzu San Pablo, Isuzu Batangas, Isuzu Batangas City, and Isuzu Sta. Rosa.

“This new Isuzu Outlet Standard is part of our company’s push to achieve utmost ‘Customer Success,’ aligned with Isuzu’s Global Dealership Standards that gives importance not just the sales side but the overall customer journey—starting from their inquiry, sales, after-sales service and their continuous return to our showroom, the new outlet standard will enable us to provide customer support in every step of the way,” said IPC president Hajime Koso.

“As one of IPC’s longtime partners, Gencars shares the company’s desire to enhance the experience of our customers whenever they visit our dealerships,” said Gencars chairman Edgard Cabangon. “With our new IOS compliant Isuzu Makati, we are confident that our loyal customers, as well as first-time visitors, will appreciate the upgrades, along with our excellent products and service.”

