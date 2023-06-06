Eyeing an Ice Cream EV? Here’s where you’ll find Jetour’s dealerships in PH

Jetour Auto Philippines is starting to make some noise in our market with its lineup of rather impressive-looking models. You have the likes of the X70, the Dashing, and of course, the Ice Cream.

The Ice Cream is that quirky little electric vehicle that caught everyone’s attention at the 2023 Manila International Auto Show. It also made headlines recently when Kendra Kramer—daughter of Doug Kramer and Cheska Garcia and one of Jetour’s newest brand ambassadors in the Philippines—received one.

Now, we reckon many of you—especially those in the market for a brand-new car—are probably wondering where you can check these new models out. Jetour actually has 16 new dealerships in the pipeline this year, covering Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The locations were chosen based on “potential for growth” as well as proximity to existing customers. The aforementioned models will be available in these facilities, along with after-sales services such as maintenance and repairs.

You can check out the list of all 16 dealers below.

Upcoming Jetour dealerships in PH:

Luzon

Pasay

Las Piñas

Eton Centris (Quezon City)

Fairview

Pampanga

Isabela

Alabang

Batangas

Quezon Avenue

Visayas

Cebu

Iloilo

Bacolod

Mindanao

Davao

General Santos

Cagayan de Oro

Butuan

“We are delivering on our promise when we launched the brand,” said Jetour Auto Philippines managing director Miguelito Jose. “And we will continue to work to bring our products and services closer to more Filipinos. We are confident that our experienced dealer principals and dedicated teams will uphold our commitment to customer satisfaction and deliver the best possible experience to all our customers.”

