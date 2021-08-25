You have a few days left to score this convenient car tray from a KFC drive-thru

There are two types of drivers: Those who never eat behind the wheel, and slobs. We kid, of course. It’s perfectly fine to eat in the driver’s seat. Your car, your rules—provided, of course, that munching on a burger doesn’t mean you’re distracted on the expressway.

As car lovers, we just wish there was a more organized way to go about chowing down in a parking lot. If you hate placing your fries somewhere on the center console or your meal on your lap, KFC has a promo you might be interested in.

Until August 29, motorists who order via the fast-food chain’s drive-thru or Park & Go locations can get one, provided they add P100 on top of a transaction worth at least P500. Look:

Pretty neat, huh? It comes with partitions for your meal, drink, and even a pair of drum sticks. We recommend keeping the drumsticks inside the box, though, lest you end up with greasy car components in your cabin.

Again, you only have until the end of this week to get your hands on one of these. Will you be dropping by a nearby KFC drive-thru to avail of this promo? Let us know in the comments.

