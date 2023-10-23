KG Mobility to be officially distributed by The Covenant Car Company in PH

The past years have been tumultuous for Korean carmaker KG Mobility, or the brand formerly known as SsangYong. After a dreadful end to 2020, it was officially rebranded to what we now know as KGM earlier this year.

Throughout 2023, the rejuvenated KGM launched the new Torres and the all-new Tivoli. And now, it marks its entry (or re-entry, rather) to the Philippine market under The Covenant Car Company (TCCCI).

PHOTO BY KG Mobility

As many of you may already know, TCCCI was formerly the local distributor of Chinese brand MG before SAIC took over the reins back in July. For those of us who were wondering what Covenant was planning to do next, well, we now have our answer.

KG Mobility Philippines will officially arrive in our market with a five-vehicle lineup. This roster will consist of the Tivoli crossover, the Tivoli Grand SUV, the Torres, the Rexton, and the Musso Grand. Retail sales will begin this month, and each purchase will come with a five-year/100,000km vehicle warranty.

“The establishment of KG Mobility Philippines is yet another testament to the ongoing partnership between both The Philippines and Korea. [TCCCI] is very pleased to offer our discerning Filipino car buyers these innovative, safe, and modern automobiles from KG Mobility,” said TCCCI chairman of the board Amb. Jose L. Cuisia Jr. “We are optimistic that the local motoring public will respond positively to our portfolio of product offerings, and we are likewise eager to grow KGM PH into a household name for expertly crafted, reliable, Korean-made automobiles.”

PHOTO BY KG Mobility

“Products from Korea, including automobiles, are recognized around the world for their outstanding build quality, aesthetic refinement, and for being curated with expert oversight—merits which we are sure will endear Filipinos towards KG Mobility Philippines’ appealing lineup of vehicles,” says KG Mobility Korea executive managing director Ki Young Hwang. “We look with anticipation towards the growth and development of KG Mobility Philippines. With our partners from TCCCI, the Filipino motoring public can expect a captivating lineup of new-generation KG Mobility SUVs and pick-up trucks, while providing reliable, customer-oriented aftersales and technical support for a worry-free ownership experience.”

KGM Philippines is looking to expand its network to 12 dealer partners by the end of next year. Expect the brand to keep making some noise over the coming months.