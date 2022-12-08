The Lexus ES, IS and NX are now available via Kinto One lease packages

Owning a car isn’t for everyone. That said, getting around is”"and if you’re looking to do so in style without fully committing to car ownership, Toyota’s Kinto One leasing program might be a convenient way to go about it.

The Japanese car brand has just announced that a handful of Lexus Models are now covered by Kinto One in the Philippine market. These include the Lexus ES midsize sedan, IS sports sedan, and NX crossover.

All three are now available through Kinto One full-service vehicle lease packages that cover periodic maintenance, normal wear and tear parts replacement, annual comprehensive insurance, annual registration, and an exclusive Kinto concierge service.

The Lexus NX’s Kinto One package is the most affordable of the bunch, starting out at P70,964 per month. The IS and ES are available for P72,974 and P81,994 per month, respectively. Packages last either three or four years, and the company offers mileage options to suit different lifestyles.

These new Kinto One packages will definitely appeal to those looking for a higher-end car ”?"usership” experience. Can you imagine yourself taking advantage of a leasing scheme like this? Why or why not? We’d love to see your answers in the comments.