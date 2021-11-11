This could be the best time to buy a Lexus RX

There used to be a time when the Lexus RX was the top choice for those who didn’t want anything too exciting, but wanted something plush, comfortable and reliable. Nothing wrong with that. But Lexus wasn’t satisfied being the default choice for safety and comfort, it wanted excitement.

Thus the whole lineup was revised, and along with that the RX became exciting and edgy. And now the RX has become (relatively) affordable. This November Lexus’s premium midsize crossover can be had through special financing packages (30% to 50% down payment), and the clincher, zero interest for 36 months. For the intended target market, this isn’t a bad offer at all.

Under the hood of the RX350 (P4,498,000) is a 3.5-liter V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The world outside melts away as you’re spared third-world road imperfections courtesy of the Adaptive Variable Suspension that adjusts shock absorbers in real time. For P5,158,00, you can upgrade to the RX350 F Sport with F Sport dials, dimpled leather seats, and F Sport-exclusive aluminum pedals.

As an added bonus, you can treat your current Lexus to a special Car Maintenance Weekend from November 18-20, 2021. You can book an appointment at Lexus Manila and Lexus Accredited Dealerships like Toyota Mandaue-South Cebu, Toyota Davao, Toyota San Fernando Pampanga, Toyota Santa Rosa, and Toyota La Union and get 40% discount on genuine Lexus engine oil.

What Lexus would you choose given the choice?

