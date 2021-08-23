LTO resumes operations in NCR, Laguna, and Bataan amid MECQ

Metro Manila and the provinces of Laguna and Bataan shifted to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) over the weekend. As quarantine restrictions loosen up a bit, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has decided to resume operations in these MECQ areas.

According to the agency’s announcement, its offices in said areas will operate at 50% capacity to accommodate half of its usual clientele. The LTO, however, reminds the public to follow strict safety protocols and observe safety at all times.

Also, in case you missed it, the LTO extended the registration validity of select vehicles as well as the validity of licenses and permits with expiration dates falling between August 1 and September 30, 2021. You can click here for more on that.

On the other hand, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has announced that it will stick to online transactions for this MECQ period. The LTFRB Central Office and NCR branch won’t carry out public transactions until August 31, 2021.

For the LTFRB’s full advisory, you can refer to the post below:

Be advised, readers, and spread the word. If you have no urgent concerns with these agencies, we suggest you all just stay at home.

