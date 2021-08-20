LTO extends registration validity of cars with plates ending in 8 and 9

To our readers whose car’s plates end in 8 or 9, take note: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has now officially extended the registration validity of your vehicles.

If your car’s plate ends in 8, you have until the end of October to renew its registration. If the plate ends in 9, then you have until November. You can check out the LTO’s official announcement below for more details:

In addition, the LTO also confirmed that student permits, driver’s and conductor’s licenses, and medical certificates that expired between August 1 and September 30, 2021, will also remain valid until November 30, 2021. Look:

LTO clients are also advised that they may renew their respective motor-vehicle registrations or licenses two months in advance.

The announcement reads: “Pinapakiusapan ang lahat na sumunod sa nakatalang iskedyul at iwasang magre-renew sa huling araw ng mga nasabing palugit. Ito ay upang maiwasan ang pagdagsa ng tao sa aming mga opisina na maaaring magresulta sa pagkahawa ng sakit.”

Meanwhile, for motorists whose cars have plates ending in 6 or 7, take note that the LTO already announced the corresponding extension last month. You can read more on that here.

