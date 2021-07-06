LTO: Registration validity of plates ending in 6 and 7 now extended nationwide

It looks like the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is granting its leniency toward license plate registration to the rest of the nation now.

In a Facebook post, the agency announced that it is now extending the registration validity of license plates ending in 6 and 7 for the entire country. Prior to this, the extension only applied to regions currently under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

The registration validity of plates ending in 6 and 7 have been extended until August 31 and September 30, respectively. Until then, no surcharges and penalties will be collected for these plate numbers. Look:

“Nalulugod naming ipinapaalam na extended sa buong bansa ang bisa ng rehistro ng mga sasakyan na may plakang nagtatapos sa ‘6’ at ‘7’ at hindi na dapat kolektahan ng surcharge at penalty,” the LTO’s announcement reads.

“Alinsunod sa striktong pag-comply sa health protocols at social distancing, siguraduhing sumunod sa weekly schedule batay sa panggitnang numero ng inyong plaka.”

Will we see more license plate registration validity extensions in the near future? Likely. Expect this to be a trend until the COVID-19 situation normalizes. Still, if you have time to get this requirement in order, you should go for it provided you can adhere to basic health and safety protocols. Stay safe out there.

