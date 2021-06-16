LTO extends registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 6, 7 in MECQ regions

The government recently placed certain regions across the country under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ). As such, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has once again made some adjustments to renewal deadlines of vehicle registrations.

According to the agency’s latest announcement, the registration validity of vehicles with license plates ending in 6 and 7 have now been extended to August 31 and September 30, respectively. However, this only applies to those in MECQ regions.

Now, there are cases wherein provinces in a certain region are currently under different quarantine restrictions, but it appears the LTO is applying the extension to entire regions, regardless:

Region II

Region III

Region IV-A

Region IV-B

Region V

Region VI

Region VII

Region IX

Region X

Region XI

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)

Region XIII

Check out the official announcement below:

For those whose vehicles have plates ending in 3 and 4, take note that the LTO has only extended the validity of their registration documents until June 30 and July 31, respectively. As for those with cars whose plates end in 5, you have until the end of August as well to register your vehicle.

