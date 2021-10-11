PH gas prices to go up by P1.30/L, diesel by P1.50/L tomorrow

Another week, another fuel-price hike. This time around, though, we’re about to see a major increase for the second week in a row.

Gasoline and diesel prices went up by P1.45 per liter and P2.05 per liter, respectively, last week. Tomorrow, October 12, 2021, the price of petrol will be bumped up by P1.30 per liter, while the price of diesel will increase by P1.50 per liter.

Caltex, Seaoil, Cleanfuel, and Unioil have all made announcements via social media. Shell and Petro Gazz are expected to do the same, according to a report by the Philippine News Agency. Caltex, Seaoil, and Shell will also be increasing kerosene prices by P1.45 per liter. You can see the fuel companies’ respective advisories below.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

There are still a few companies such as Petron that are missing from this list. We’ll update this story once those corporations make their announcements—check back on this story to stay in the loop.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.