MG PH sold 6,343 vehicles last year—4,158 of them were ZS crossovers

It looks like 2021 was pretty good for MG Philippines. Its local distributor, The Covenant Car Company (TCCCI), has shared that a total of 6,343 MG vehicles were sold last year, good for a very decent 85% year-on-year growth.

The bestseller for MG once again was the ZS, accounting for 65.6% of the total sales with 4,158 units sold. Its sedan stablemate, the 5, made up 31.7% of the total with 2,013 units sold.

“MG Philippines entered 2021 with optimism and excitement, fueled by the strong reception of the market and the confidence of our dealer network for the MG brand and its model offers,” said TCCCI president and CEO Atty. Alberto B. Arcilla. “We approached 2021 confident that MG, with its strong British heritage and superior product portfolio, would resonate with an even wider Filipino audience considering the increasing mobility requirements brought about by the current circumstances.”

We expect to see more from MG this year, as it has already confirmed that it has big plans in store for the coming months.

Continue reading below ↓

“This 2022, MG Philippines is excited to share that we will have two dynamic product launches in the first semester of 2022 that will expectedly delight the local motoring public,” added Arcilla. “These all-new models will participate in competitive vehicle segments and are expected to exponentially increase the brand appreciation and sales of MG.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Did you buy a brand-new MG in 2021?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.