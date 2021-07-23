Mitsubishi PH opens new dealership in BGC

Heads up, Mitsubishi customers in Bonifacio Global City: Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) has just opened its newest dealership in the area.

Officially MMPC’s 56th dealership in the country, the new Mitsubishi facility will operate under Global Excellence Motors Inc. (GEM) and Autohub Group. It houses a five-car showroom and a service area and is located at a major business strip in BGC.

In addition to this, GEM is opening a second Mitsubishi dealership in Valenzuela City within the month. It will be situated along MacArthur Highway and will be accessible to both commercial areas and residential communities.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“It is with great pride and honor to have the Mitsubishi Brand in the Autohub Group,” said Autohub Group president and GEM head Willy Tee Ten. “I am so excited to announce that we are opening two Mitsubishi Dealerships, one in the north, Mitsubishi Valenzuela, and one in the south, Mitsubishi Global City.”

“We are happy to have Global Excellence Motors as part of our dealer network. We look forward to build a strong partnership with them,” said MMPC president and CEO Takeshi Hara. “We are confident that GEM will strengthen the Mitsubishi Motors presence in both BGC and Valenzuela.”

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.