Mitsubishi opens two new dealerships in Cebu

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) continues to amplify its reach across the country through the expansion of its dealer network. The carmaker has now opened two new facilities in the southern province of Cebu.

MMPC has now inaugurated its new dealerships in Talisay and Gorordo. The new dealers will both operate under the Gateway Motors Group. As it stands, Mitsubishi now has 71 dealerships nationwide.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Car blocks driveway, gets sarcastic printed note taped onto its window in return

DOTr aims procurement of at least 500k driver’s license cards by July

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The new Talisay dealer features a six-car showroom and has a service area big enough for 52 vehicles. Meanwhile, the Gorordo showroom has space enough for four cars and has a service area for 12 vehicles. Both facilities come with customer lounges, workstations, and play areas for kids.

“We are very lucky to have very dedicated and hardworking dealer partners who share the same passion and commitment to making life better for more Filipinos,” said MMPC president Takeshi Hara. “We thank and commend the head honchos of Gateway Motors Group for all the hard work they do in making sure that Mitsubishi will be more accessible to every Filipino.”

More photos of the new Mitsubishi Talisay and Gorordo dealerships:

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines