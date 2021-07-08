New Mitsubishi PH president wants to bring the brand ‘closer to the hearts of Filipinos’

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) has made some big changes today: Mutsuhiro Oshikiri has officially stepped down as company president and CEO. Taking his place at the helm of the company is Takeshi Hara.

In his speech, Oshikiri said: “As I now officially conclude my assignment as MMPC’s President and CEO, I would like to express my great appreciation for the support that you have shown the brand during my term. It has been an honor to have served the Philippine market and I am very blessed to have worked with amazing people that have shown great passion and dedication towards Mitsubishi Motors.

“Though there are a lot of challenges that we encountered in the past, I consider myself lucky to have been part of a strong organization that demonstrated admirable resiliency during the most trying times. I am confident that I am leaving MMPC to good people that will uphold its values and will serve the brand well.”

Oshikiri had high praises for his successor, and added that he expects Hara to bring MMPC to new heights.

“I hope that you will extend the same support to Mr. Hara and continue the strong partnership with MMPC,” added Oshikiri. “I thank you for the friendship and I will forever hold the memories of my stay here in the Philippines close to my heart. Maraming salamat po.”

“Oshikiri-san’s service to the company is a tough act to follow as he has accomplished so much during his term as President and CEO. Rest assured that I am as committed as Oshikiri-san to not just promote the Mitsubishi Motors brand but also to present wonderful car life with Mitsubishi Motors for our Filipino customers,” said Hara.

As he officially took the reins, Hara shared his plans for MMPC. He said that he aims to develop programs that revolve around customer experience in order to improve the company’s service, as well as strengthen its customers’ love for the Mitsubishi brand and bring it “closer to the heart of the Filipinos.”

“My goal is to realize ‘Customer Oriented Operation’ through customer satisfaction, customer journey, and how to increase our loyal customers. That is the key and only key for future success,” furthered Hara. “My motto is: ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way.’ I would like to create new ways that are appealing to our valued customers. We hope that you will once again support us in this journey. Maraming salamat po.”

