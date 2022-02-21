Mitsubishi PH opens new dealership in Talisay City, Negros

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) has opened another new dealership this month, this time in Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

Mitsubishi Talisay Negros is a 4,200sqm facility with a seven-vehicle showroom and 18 service bays. The massive dealer is located along the main road of Lacson Street in Zone 15 Poblacion and is under the management of MG Gateway South Corporation.

“We are extremely thankful and very humbled to be given this opportunity to open another Mitsubishi dealership. This is also very special to us because this is our first dealership in the province of Negros Occidental,” said Gateway Group chairman Markane Goho. “We are fully committed to contributing to increasing the sales and market share as well as uplifting the Mitsubishi brand image. We look forward to more new and happy Mitsubishi customers in this beautiful island of Negros.”

The launch of Mitsubishi Talisay Negros coincides with the reopening of Mitsubishi Motors Quezon Avenue, a facility that now also operates under the Gateway Group.

“It is no secret that the Gateway Group has a history of success and expertise. This is proven not just by their longevity in the business but also in the way they embrace challenge. Re-launching an already existing dealership with Quezon Avenue and opening in a new region with Negros, simultaneously, is no easy feat,” said MMPC president and CEO Takeshi Hara. “We however at MMPC have full confidence that Gateway will help us realize our mission of enhancing the car life of more Filipinos. It is such a delight, that they recognize our commitment to provide customers with quality products and give them the care that they, and their Mitsubishi cars, deserve.”

