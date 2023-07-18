Nissan Philippines and Department of Tourism launch ‘Drive Pinas’ initiative

You can see that travel is back with a vengeance after the pandemic. Airports are packed, resorts are filling up, and expressways are buzzing with travelers.

In line with this, Nissan Philippines Incorporated (NPI) and the Department of Tourism (DOT) renewed their partnership to promote local tourism with a new initiative: Drive Pinas. It’s a simple slogan that doesn’t force people to do anything. It just presents an idea and lets the reader’s imagination take over.

“Our nation is brimming with hidden gems, places that have yet to be fully explored and experienced. Drive Pinas will shine a spotlight on these extraordinary locations, enabling travelers to uncover their magic, immerse themselves in local culture, and forge unforgettable memories,” DOT Secretary Christina Frasco said in a speech delivered by DOT Undersecretary Myra Paz-Abubakar at the MOA signing event.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

After the signing, the media went straight to La Union to try out the new Nissan Almera—a perfect example of an ideal road trip in an ideal car.

DOT Undersecretary Paz-Abubakar expressed gratitude to Nissan Philippines for its partnership and commitment towards attaining the shared goal of showcasing the breathtaking beauty of the Philippines to the world.

On Nissan’s side, NPI president Juan Manuel Hoyos gave his enthusastic take on the renewed partnership: “While the Department of Tourism already has a strong vision to make locals and tourists alike love the Philippines even more—like I do—Nissan supports this vision with our commitment to creating innovative vehicles and technologies to add excitement to these journeys, all while leaving a positive impact on society and environment.”

Tourism is not a complicated business. With all our natural wonders, local tourism will sell itself without the need for senseless slogans. All you need is a good vehicle (we particularly like the Zero Gravity seats in the Nissan Navara and Terra), a bit of wanderlust, and a healthy appetite.

