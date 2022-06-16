PH auto industry sees growth as vehicle sales in May go up to 26,370

The local automotive industry has bounced back in terms of sales at least last month. According to the latest data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI), a total of 26,370 units were sold in May 2022, up by at least a thousand from April’s numbers.

Last month’s figures reflect a 19.5% growth from May 2021. As expected, Toyota Motor Philippines remains on top with 65,668 units sold, good for a whopping 52% market share. Still following in far second is Mitsubishi Motors Philippines with 16,209 units sold. Taking its place on the podium and overtaking Suzuki Philippines for the third sport is Nissan Philipines with 9,571 vehicles sold.

Total PH car sales as of May 2022:

“The economic recovery from the ripple effects of the pandemic and the overall robust domestic demand are major contributing factors to the continued improvement of the automotive sales performance recorded in May,” said CAMPI president Atty. Rommel Gutierrez.

“Based on our data, the industry has already recorded double-digit percentage growths for three consecutive months on a year-over-year basis, indicating that recovery is underway,” Gutierrez added. “The industry is optimistic for a sustained economic growth anchored on domestic demand amid the continued containment of the pandemic—all-important to the full recovery of the industry.”

So far, the industry has sold 126,273 units year-to-date, which is a 14.6% increase compared with the same period last year.

