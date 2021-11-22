Fuel alert: Diesel prices to go down by P1.20/L, gas by P0.85/L tomorrow

Well, what do you know? After consecutive drops over the past few weeks, it looks like fuel prices are set to go down again tomorrow, November 23, 2021.

The prices of gasoline products will drop by P0.85 per liter, while diesel by P1.20 per liter. There’s a long way to go before we see fuel prices back to the P40-50/L range, but it’s a relief to see the numbers going down rather than up.

Petron, Caltex, Seaoil, Cleanfuel, and Unioil have already made their respective announcements, all of which you can see below. Expect other big players such as Shell to implement the same changes come tomorrow.

