Industry News

Fuel alert: Diesel prices to go down by P1.20/L, gas by P0.85/L tomorrow

The price drops continue
by Leandre Grecia | Just now
undefined
PHOTO: Shutterstock

Well, what do you know? After consecutive drops over the past few weeks, it looks like fuel prices are set to go down again tomorrow, November 23, 2021.

The prices of gasoline products will drop by P0.85 per liter, while diesel by P1.20 per liter. There’s a long way to go before we see fuel prices back to the P40-50/L range, but it’s a relief to see the numbers going down rather than up. 

PetronCaltex, Seaoil, Cleanfuel, and Unioil have already made their respective announcements, all of which you can see below. Expect other big players such as Shell to implement the same changes come tomorrow.

Continue reading below ↓
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
This slammed Fuso truck proves there’s no limit to Liberty Walk’s madness
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Shutterstock

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱