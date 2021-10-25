Fuel-price hike alert: Diesel prices to go up by P0.45/L, gasoline by P1.15/L tomorrow

The hits just keep on coming. Tomorrow, October 26, 2021, the prices of gasoline and diesel in the Philippines will go up by P1.15/L and P0.45/L, respectively.

The increases this week aren’t as big as that of previous weeks—with diesel prices only going up by less than half a peso—but this is still the ninth straight week that we’ll be seeing a fuel-price hike. And if the situation on a global scale is anything to go by, then there’s still no telling when all of this will start to get better, either.

Only Caltex, Seaoil, and Cleanfuel have released their advisories as of this writing. We can expect other players to release similar announcements later on during the day. Rest assured, we’ll be updating this story accordingly, so check back here every once in a while to stay in the loop.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.