PH fuel price update: Increase of up to 4.50/L for diesel, P1.60/L for gas starting June 14

Get ready for another round of increasing fuel prices this week—and it’ll still be painful for owners of diesel vehicles.

Unioil’s projection for the week of June 14 to 20, 2022, is as follows: Prices of diesel will go up by P4.30 to P4.50 per liter, and prices of gasoline will also increase by P1.50 to P1.60 per liter. This marks two weeks of price hikes, after the prices of diesel and gasoline went up by P6.55/L and P2.70/L, respectively, on June 7.

The Department of Energy earlier said that more fuel price hikes are to be expected in June, owing to the European Union’s ban on oil imports from Russia, and greater demand from countries emerging from lockdown.

This past week, the minimum jeepney fare in Metro Manila, Region III, and Region IV also went up to P10 (P1 increase), and Meralco announced higher power rates in June due to higher generation charges.

If you want to stretch the range of your full tank of fuel, check out our fuel-saving tips here. Those looking to switch to two-wheelers will want to check out our list of most efficient motorcycles or this shop that sells affordable folding bicycles.

