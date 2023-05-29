PH fuel price update: P1.10/L increase for gasoline effective May 30

Drive a gasoline-powered vehicle? Hold on tight, because the price adjustments for the week ahead have just been released.

According to the latest advisory from various fuel companies, gasoline prices will experience a significant increase of P1.10 per liter for the week of May 30 to June 1, 2023. On the other hand, diesel prices will remain unchanged, providing a brief respite for diesel-powered vehicle owners, while kerosene prices are set to decrease by P0.35 per liter.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The all-new Toyota Innova with its hybrid powertrain might arrive in PH in July

ICYMI: LTO chief resigns, 140kph expressway speed limit proposed, first vintage car plates released

How does this affect net fuel price changes for the year so far? Effective tomorrow, diesel prices will have gone down by a net P5.05 per liter since the beginning of 2023. However, gasoline prices will have seen a net increase of P6.10 per liter since the start of the year.

As always, it's important to note that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station. And if you want to try stretching your tank of fuel over a longer distance, check out these fuel-saving tips.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: May 30 to June 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also