PH fuel price update: Gasoline down P1.20, diesel down by P1.85 this week

by Jason Tulio | 4 hours ago
fuel pump in a gas station
PHOTO: Leandre Grecia

Some good news for motorists this week: F uel prices are scheduled to go down starting tomorrow, Tuesday, March 21. 

According to several announcements from fuel companies, gasoline is set to decrease by P1.20. Diesel, meanwhile, is set to roll back by P1.85. This comes after gasoline prices increased by P1 last week. Diesel sees a further decrease following last week’s P0.10 rollback. 

You can check out the announcements below for more information. 

Philippine fuel prices: March 21 to 27, 2023

