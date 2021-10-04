PH gas prices to increase by P1.45/L, diesel by P2.05/L tomorrow

If you have time to gas up right now, you might want to do so, because fuel companies are implementing hefty price hikes on gasoline and diesel products tomorrow, October 5, 2021.

According to their latest advisories on social media, Caltex, Cleanfuel, Seaoil, Unioil, and Phoenix Petroleum will all increase gasoline prices by P1.45 per liter and diesel prices by P2.05 per liter. The exact schedules vary, so you can just check out all the announcements below:

Other gas companies have yet to make their announcements, but according to a report by Manila Bulletin, Shell has also confirmed price hikes. Expect other companies such as Petron to do the same come tomorrow. In any case, we’ll update this story as we receive more info, so check back in here for more details.

