PH fuel price update: Gas up by P1.30/L, diesel by P1/L this week

After last week’s big-time increase, pump prices are set to shoot up yet again this week.
Advisories are out, and it appears there’ll be a P1.30 per liter hike for gasoline to go along with a P1 per liter increase for diesel. Looking back at the month of January, gasoline prices have already gone up by a total of P5.90 per liter and diesel by P2.05 per liter . And that’s without the price bumps from this week.
After these changes take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by a net P22.15/L since the beginning of 2022, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P67.70 to P78.00 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P31.35/L, with current pump prices ranging from P68.30 to P77.25 per liter.
Time to head to the fuel stations, then. You can also check out the advisories from various fuel companies below.