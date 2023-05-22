PH fuel price update: P0.80/L increase for gas, P0.60/L for diesel effective May 23

Heads-up: We’re in for another round of fuel price increases for the week of May 23 to 29, 2023.

According to the latest advisory from various fuel companies, gasoline prices will have a marginal increase of P0.80 per liter this week, while diesel prices will see a slightly smaller increase of P0.60 per liter. Kerosene prices are set to go down, but only by P0.10 per liter. These changes continue the trend from last week, which brought a P0.35/L increase for gasoline, a P1.40/L increase for diesel, and a P1.20/L increase for kerosone.

Once these changes take effect, diesel prices will have gone down by a net P5.05/L since the beginning of 2023, while gasoline prices will have seen a net increase of P5/L since the start of the year.

Do remember that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station, so check the prices in your vicinity before filling up. Are you trying to drive more economically these days to make the most of your fuel budget? Make sure you’re not guilty of these fuel-saving myths.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: May 23 to 29, 2023

