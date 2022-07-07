Shell opens first charging station in PH; use of these rapid chargers cost P65/min

Big news today for the automotive industry: Pilipinas Shell has just opened its first-ever charging station in the country. The new Shell Recharge site is located at Shell SLEX Mamplasan, a branch on the northbound side of the South Luzon Expressway.

The Shell Recharge station is equipped with two 180kWh DC fast chargers, both with CCS2 connectors. This charger is compatible with most European electric vehicles such as the Jaguar I-Pace pictured above, and can fully recharge an EV in about 30 minutes. Charging costs P65 per minute.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT WANT TO READ:

Everything you need to know about the PH Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act

The PH Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act is now law

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The charging station accepts various payment options. At the moment, there are no rewards or points system available for EV owners, but the company plans to roll out benefits for Shell Go+ customers soon.

Pilipinas Shell plans to open more Shell Recharge stations this year. The company shared during the recent launch that we can expect anywhere from three to eight new sites to open in 2022, but it has yet to specify where the sites will be located. These charging stations are part of Shell’s global sustainability initiatives that include achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

More photos of Shell’s first charging station in the Philippines:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.