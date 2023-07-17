Ramon S. Ang, Manny Pangilinan team up to build 96km expressway connecting Cavite, Batangas

Ramon S. Ang and Manny Pangilinan, whose companies run the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), respectively, are teaming up to build a massive 96km tollway connecting Cavite and Batangas.

NLEX is run by Pangilinan’s Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, while SLEX is run by San Miguel Holdings Corporation, which also operates Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway or TPLEX (pictured in the main image). Instead of competing against each other by building separate highways in the Cavite-Batangas route, Ang and Pangilinan decided to partner with each other to build the mega project.

The mega tollway will pass through the Cavite-Laguna Expressway or CALAX, and the towns of Alfonso, Amadeo, Indang, Mendez, Silang, and Tagaytay in Cavite, and also STAR Tollway and Nasugbu in Batangas where the tollway ends.

Prior to the partnership, the two tycoons had separately proposed to build a highway connecting Cavite and Batangas.

At Pangilinan’s birthday dinner on July 14, he thanked Ang for the newly cemented partnership.

“I would like to express my special thanks to a special guest and new business partner, Ramon Ang here, with whom I discovered most success stories are possible, less about competition and more about collaboration, that businesses need not be a zero-sum game...so thank you, Ramon, for gracing us tonight,” Pangilinan said.

In response, Ang also thanked Pangilinan for his support.

“Happy birthday, Sir Manny. It’s an honor to celebrate this occasion with you. Your unwavering support for various sports initiatives has been nothing short of extraordinary. You have transformed our sporting landscape and continue to inspire many athletes to pursue their dreams and excel. Beyond our shared passion for sports, I sincerely cherish the friendship that we have. May the years ahead bring you more success and good health. Here’s to many more years of friendship, and I look forward to MPIC and San Miguel working together in building a better Philippines,” Ang said.

