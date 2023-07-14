Feature Articles

The all-new Toyota Wigo has arrived in PH with a P609k starting price

The tiny hatch gets a makeover
by Leandre Grecia | 4 hours ago
Toyota Wigo 2024
PHOTO: Leandre Grecia
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota Wigo

It’s been quite a busy week for the local automotive industry. After Nissan Philippines launched the new Almera and Honda Cars Philippines unveiled the new Brio and refreshed City, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is now closing out the streak with the reveal of its latest model: the all-new Wigo.

First look: 2024 Toyota Wigo

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
First drive: The new Nissan Almera could be just what its segment needs right now
Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the 2024 Honda City

The hatchback gets a major redesign on the outside. There’s a sporty new grille and an aggressive-looking bumper up front. At the rear, the liftgate now has more lines and edges with a new-look bumper that also matches that of the front end.

Cockpit of the Toyota Wigo 2024

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Inside, the Wigo boasts a remade interior with more plastic accents on the dash and new seats with adjustable headrests. There’s also a new infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity mounted on the dash.

Under the hood, the Wigo is powered by a 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine—same as before—that’s now mated to either a five-speed manual or a new continuously variable transmission.

As far as prices go, the next-gen Wigo starts at P609,000 for the base J MT variant. The higher E trim goes for P684,000, and the top-spec G is listed at P729,000. Check out the full price list below.

Toyota Wigo 2024 prices

Toyota Wigo 2024

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch now

Watch now
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Leandre Grecia

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱