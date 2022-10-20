Isuzu PH opens revamped Davao dealership

Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) has been renovating its dealerships across the country ever since it introduced the Isuzu Outlet Standard (IOS) design. The latest to adopt the new look is Isuzu Davao, which the Japanese carmaker inaugurated earlier this week.

The revamped dealership stands on the same 10,000sqm lot where it was previously located, at 122 Mac Arthur Highway, Matina, Davao City. It still operates under Southern Motors of Davao (SMDI), a 73-year-old business headed by Isuzu Davao president Jockson Liu.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

With this major renovation, the facility’s total floor area has increased to 5,100sqm, with a showroom big enough for three light commercial vehicles and one truck unit. The dealership houses six service bays for trucks and a total of 30 bays for LCVs.

The body repair and repaint bays have also doubled from five to 10, and an additional 4,000sqm of land area was added to Isuzu Davao’s stockyard.

“With the booming economy of Davao City, it is suitable that we elevate their experience with this new IOS dealership, which not only provides a more conducive atmosphere, but operational efficiency from sales to aftersales, so that ultimately, we can achieve ‘Customer Success,’” said IPC president Noboru Murakami.

You can check out more photos of the newly reopened dealership below.

More photos of the new Isuzu Davao dealership:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines Corporation

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

