Fuel prices getting too high these days? Seaoil PH is offering free gas for life

Heads up, motorists: Seaoil is bringing back its Lifetime Free Gas (LFG) promo for its fifth year. Considering how fuel prices have shot up these past few months, we reckon this will pique your interest.

Through the LFG promo, three customers—one each from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao—will win a lifetime supply of free fuel from Seaoil. Other prizes are also up for grabs, including four Yamaha NMax motorcycles that come with a year’s supply of free gas and 4T motor oils.

For the promo duration, Seaoil will also be giving away one year’s worth of free gas to several lucky customers through the monthly draws. There will be minor prizes as well, including P3,000 worth of Seaoil gift certificates or PriceLOCQ vouchers.

“Our Lifetime Free Gas promo gets bigger every year and providing a free supply of gas for a lifetime, especially at this time, seems unbelievable,” said Seaoil CEO Glenn Yu. “We are happy to launch this promo for our loyal customers.”

The promo will run until February 7, 2022, and all individuals aged 18 years and up and with a valid driver’s license are eligible to join. Customers can get one coupon with a promo code for every P500 worth of Seaoil fuels or every liter of Seaoil lubricants purchased. Stoked for this, readers?

