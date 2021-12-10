MG PH and Shopee are giving away a sedan on 12.12

Heads up, car buyers: You can end up with a brand-new sedan without having to throw money at a dealership this month. All you need to do is have the Shopee app installed on your smartphone and pay attention on December 12, 2021.

MG Philippines is once again teaming up with the online shopping platform to give away a brand-new MG 5 Core MT sedan this weekend. This isn’t being done via raffle, though, but via an interesting new contest.

Shopee users who want to stand a chance of winning the vehicle need to open the smartphone app on December 12 and tune in to the company’s 12.12 Big Christmas Sale TV Special on GMA 7 and Shopee Live. This will air from 10:30pm to 12am.

With their apps open, contestants must wait for the Shopee Shake Segment during the program, then begin shaking their phones to earn Shopee coins once the segment starts. The user who accumulates the most coins after the minute-long segment will win the MG 5 Core MT sedan.

“So many Shopee users came out to play Shopee Shake for a chance to win an MG 5 sedan during the 11.11 Shopee TV Special. We wanted to generate the same buzz and excitement for yet another batch of players this 12.12,” MG Philippines executive director and vice president for marketing and communications Lyn Beuna said in a statement.

A brand-new MG 5 Core MT unit carries a P658,888 price tag, so the slight workout you’ll get from shaking your phone for a minute should be worth it. Will you be tuning in on Sunday?

