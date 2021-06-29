A new Suzuki PH dealership is set to rise in Taguig City

Suzuki Philippines (SPH) is adding yet another dealership to its growing network. The carmaker has just broken ground at its new Taguig location.

Suzuki Auto Taguig will be the first under Zoom Hub. It is located at Barangay Ususan, Taguig City, and spans a lot area of 1,130sqm. It features a three-car showroom and a service center with a total of six working bays. It will serve Suzuki customers in Taguig and nearby areas.

“It has been more than a year since the world first experienced the beginnings of this global pandemic. Now we are finally seeing a glimpse of the light at the end of a long tunnel especially that another new experienced partner in the automotive industry—Zoom Hub Inc.—finally teams up with us,” said SPH vice president and general manager for automobile Keiichi Suzuki. “With the vast experience of this group, I am very much confident of what’s to come with this new addition. I’m inspired by the way our company has risen to the challenge of the past year—with continuous hard work, courage and, most importantly, compassion.”

