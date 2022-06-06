Suzuki PH opens refurbished Araneta Center, Pasig dealerships

It’s been one dealership opening after the other for Suzuki Philippines (SPH). The carmaker has now opened two newly renovated facilities in Metro Manila.

The first is Suzuki Auto Pasig, a dealer that has now relocated to Lot 1A-2 E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue in Bagong Ilog, Pasig. It is now situated on a 930sqm property with a bigger service center with seven working bays, as well as a two-car showroom display.

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

The second is Suzuki Auto Araneta Center, a dealership that will operate under the management of ETNMA Motors. The facility is located at the lower ground floor of Ali Mall, Time Square Avenue corner P. Tuazon Boulevard in Cubao, Quezon City.

“It is with great joy that we announce the resumption of operations in Araneta Center, as well as the relocation of Suzuki Auto Pasig to a new and better dealership with bigger and improved facilities,” said SPH general manager for Suzuki automobile Norihide Takei. “Suzuki Philippines is looking forward to this year’s continued success, in collaboration with our partners and loyal patrons.”

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

