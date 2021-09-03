Suzuki PH is offering P70k off on the Vitara, Ciaz; P60k off on the Celerio this month

To those of you who are currently in the market for a brand-new car, you might want to check out these deals from Suzuki Philippines (SPH). The company is offering discounts and low downpayment deals on four models for the month of September.

Through its latest Four the Win promo, SPH is rolling out a P60,000 discount on the Celerio. The Swift, meanwhile, is available at P80,000 off. A P29,000 low DP deal is also available on both models (though this only applies to the Celerio CVT variant).

In addition to these, both the new Ciaz subcompact sedan and the new Vitara AllGrip are available with a P70,000 cash discount. A low P49,000 DP offer is available on the Ciaz, while the Vitara can be had for as low as a P90,000 DP.

“Now more than ever is the time for us in Suzuki Philippines to show that our customers play an integral part in all our achievements as a company. Owning a car is a winning moment in a person’s life, that’s why we remain committed in assuring that our products are made accessible to meet every lifestyle for the modern day Filipino,” says SPH vice president and general manager for automobile Keiichi Suzuki. “We are truly excited and optimistic that with the promos we offer, we may be able to help uplift the quality of life on the roads for our countrymen.”

