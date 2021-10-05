Suzuki PH opens new satellite dealership in Sto. Tomas, Batangas

Suzuki Philippines (SPH) continues its dealership expansion, as it opens its new satellite in Sto. Tomas, Batangas. To Suzuki customers from the area, take note.

The newly inaugurated dealership operates under the Gateway Group and is the third under the company. The 840sqm facility houses a three-car showroom and four working bays. It is located along 203 President Jose P. Laurel Highway, San Roque, Sto. Tomas, Batangas, and it aims to boost Suzuki’s presence in the province as well as in nearby areas.

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

“As we begin the last stretch of the year, we remain confident amidst this challenging situation that with our patron’s continued support and of course, Suzuki Philippines’ steadfast commitment in providing quality service for the Filipinos, shall be vital for us to finish strong and rise above the hurdles that may come our way,” said SPH vice president and general manager for automobile Keiichi Suzuki.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.