Get the Toyota Wigo for less than P6k/month this November

Restrictions are easing and we need to get around more than ever. How’s public transport working out for you? Yeah, we’ve all been there. For those of you who are tired of the soul-sucking experience known as commuting in Metro Manila, you might be glad to hear that the sales promotions from the major car brands continues.

Toyota Motor Philippines, the biggest car brand in the country, continues its massively popular promo on its most affordable entry, the Wigo, this month. For P5,970 per month, you can enjoy ownership of Toyota’s cute hatchback in 1.0 E MT guise. That’s just one Starbucks coffee per day—and their coffee isn’t even that good. Although yes, you have to fork down a 50% down payment to avail of those terms, we’re getting that out of the way.

Other promos include the Vios 1.3 XE CVT for P7,272/month, the Innova 2.8J Diesel MT for P12,586/month, and the Fortuner 4x2 G MT for P17,090/month. Want to start your own van rental business now that travel seems to be easing? The Hiace Commuter Deluxe can be had for P17,583/month.

There are various add-ons depending on the Toyota model you’re availing. The Vios has a five-year warranty, free one-year insurance almost everything else, free maintenance packages, and trade-in rebates.

Want a new ride this holiday season? Visit your nearest Toyota dealer for more information.

