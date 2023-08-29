Toyota Motor Philippines says supply is normalizing for most models

The shortage new cars has been the recurring issue of 2022, as the global supply chain was disrupted by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. But things began to get better this year, and this is reflected in the ongoing record year-over-year growth in 2023.

As the biggest automotive brand in the Philippines, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has experienced its share of challenges when it comes to supply. Reports of long waiting times for the RAV4, Camry, Hilux and Hiace were common. One dealer even admitted to losing a client or two to another brand, because the customer needed a van right away.

Earlier this month TMP issued an advisory regarding the stock availability of certain models and variants. It’s a short statement that doesn’t specify which models are better stocked. It simply says: “While supply for most models have started to normalize, we ask for understanding while we work on addressing demand for some vehicles with limited stocks.”And no word on which models are limited either.

TMP did give several pointers to the public when it comes to purchasing new Toyotas. Here’s the list:

1) Please transact only through TMP’s authorized dealerships. It would be best to visit your nearest showroom so you can be assisted by our certified marketing professionals.

2) Visiting the dealerships also lets you easily make payment transactions through authorized cashiers equipped to issue your official receipt.

3) Be wary of speaking with people online who claim to be dealer representatives. The official Facebook Messenger accounts of Toyota dealerships are listed on our online directory at https://www.toyota.com.ph/dealer.

4) Likewise, trust only the official channels of TMP and its authorized dealerships for information on sales promos like discounts and special payment terms.

Have you tried buying a new car lately, Toyota or otherwise? Is supply better? Share your knowledge and sound off in the comments.

