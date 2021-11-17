Wuerth PH is offering up to 50% in discounts via its Black Friday sale next week

If you’re in the market for automotive products such as brake cleaners or performance-enhancing oils and lubricants, you might want to check out Wuerth Philippines’ upcoming Black Friday sale.

From November 22 to 26, 2021, the company will be offering up to 50% discounts on products such as the HHS 2000 and the Rost-Off. Other additives, cleaners, and even engine oil will also be covered by the promo.

PHOTO BY Wuerth Philippines

Discounts on hand and power tools that’ll come in handy inside the workshop will also be up for grabs. Products can be bought from the Wuerth Shop in Ortigas or online via the company’s official Facebook page. Some items can also be purchased through Lazada as well as other certified Wuerth sales representatives.

This will be the first time that Wuerth Philippines will be holding this event. Likewise, it will also be the brand’s biggest sale this year. If you want to see more of Wuerth’s local offerings, you can head on over to its online shop via this link. What items will you be checking out come next week?

