MMDA: Disregarding traffic signs, illegal parking are top violations for 2021

And we have a winner. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has released its top 10 most recorded traffic violations from January to November 2021, and the number one offense for last year is disregarding traffic signs.

The top violation doesn’t come as much of a surprise, at least when you consider how difficult it is to spot traffic signs and road markings in some parts of Metro Manila. In second place? Shoutout to all the motorists who don’t own a garage, because it’s illegal parking—unattended illegally parked vehicles, to be exact (attended ones make an appearance further down the list).

See Also

Rounding out the top three are dress code violations for motorcycle riders. So, if you’re heading out on two wheels, remember not to do so wearing flip-flops. Oh, and don a proper helmet, of course.

You can check out the MMDA’s top 10 traffic violations for 2021 below:

Continue reading below ↓

2021 Top traffic violations (January to November)

Disregarding traffic sign Unattended illegally-parked vehicle Dress code for riders Stalled vehicle No/defective headlights Reckless driving Obstruction Attended illegally-parked vehicle Truck ban violation Illegal turning

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There you have it. Keep in mind that this list is only for the period of January to November 2021. There’s still room for change here, so expect the MMDA to release updated statistics. Were you guilty of any of these violations? Let us know in the comments.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.