Hotel-booking data shows which PH road-trip destinations were favorites in 2020, 2021

The COVID-19 crisis may have kept us locked up in our homes for the most part over the past year and a half, but many of us still got our chance to travel whenever restrictions eased up.

According to digital travel platform Agoda, however, Filipinos’ destination preferences have changed drastically throughout this pandemic. The company’s hotel-booking data show that more people are now taking road-trip destinations.

Metro Manila and Cebu are still the two most-booked locations from June 2019 to June 2021, but third-placer Boracay and fourth-placer Palawan have been completely bumped off of their rankings, dropping to sixth and 14th, respectively. Popular surfing locations La Union and Siargao are now out of the top 20 rankings as well.

Taking the third spot is Tagaytay—one of the closest escapes from the Greater Manila Area—and the fourth is Angeles/Clark. Subic and Cagayan de Oro have also entered the top ten. Other locations nearer to the capital such as Bataan, Dagupan, and Tarlac are now further up the ladder.

Agoda notes that Biñan, Bulacan, Antipolo, Cavite, and Pampanga were the destinations that saw the biggest jump in bookings, as these are all two to three hours away from the metro. The go-to locations include the Hinulugang Taktak Falls in Antipolo, the Tibagan Falls in Biñan, Mt. Pico de Loro in Cavite, the Puning Hot Springs in Pampanga, and the Biak na Bato National Park in Bulacan.

Frankly, with people taking more caution whenever they’re out and about these days, this doesn’t really come as a huge surprise. Simple road trips with the family have become more ideal than flights, after all. What about you guys—where’s the farthest you’ve gone to since this pandemic hit?

