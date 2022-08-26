Angkas riders to get 100% of fares on Monday, August 29

Way to celebrate National Heroes Day, Angkas. The motorcycle-taxi service provider has announced that all of its riders will get 100% of the fares for all trips booked on Monday, August 29.

“Angkas takes 0% commission on National Heroes Day,” the company’s social media post reads. “Bilang pasasalamat sa araw-araw na sakripisyo ng ating mga bayani, sa kanila muna lahat ng matatanggap nilang pamasahe sa August 29.”

These riders really are like our modern-day heroes—it’s only fitting that they get such benefits. Seeing as Monday will be a holiday, riders are bound to get fewer trips, so this initiative from Angkas will go a long way. Besides, with fuel prices back on the rise, we motorists could use all the help we can get right now.

You can check out the official announcement below.

Angkas riders to get 100% of fares on National Heroes Day:

