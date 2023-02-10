Araneta City suspends Times Square Park, Beep jeep terminals ops due to fire incident

Yesterday, a fire broke out at the Araneta City bus station sometime in the afternoon. It wasn’t until 10:09pm that authorities declared ‘fire out.’

Due to this incident, Araneta City management has announced that the Times Square Park and Beep jeep terminals will be temporarily suspended until further notice. Take note and spread the word, commuters.

The official advisory reads: “We would like to thank all the firefighters who came from Quezon City and surrounding areas for their quick response to the situation.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No word either on when the terminals will resume operations or where they will be temporarily relocated. Rest assured, once Araneta City releases more updates, we’ll keep all of you guys posted.

Araneta City fire update:

