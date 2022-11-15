Son of former DOTr secretary Arthur Tugade is now the head of the LTO

A familiar face is taking over the Land Transportation Office (LTO) moving forward.

Transport secretary Jaime Bautista has announced that Jay Art Tugade, the son of former Department of Transportation (DOTr) secretary Arthur Tugade, is now officially the head of the Land Transportation Office (LTO). Tugade replaces Teofilo Guadiz III, who will take on the position of DOTr assistant secretary for the road sector.

In a statement, Bautista welcomed Tugade to his new position, saying the latter “is best suited for the very challenging job in the LTO.”

“With his experience in management and litigation, I believe that he will make a difference in the LTO with the many problems and controversies being faced by the agency,” Bautista said.

“When I talked to Attorney Tugade after the announcement, we both discussed how we can better serve the DOTr. It was then that we realized that he is better suited to the LTO.”

Tugade vows to promote intensified road safety campaigns and eliminate corruption within the LTO.

“What we can assure everyone is that I am an obedient soldier. I will perform and execute tasks assigned to me with passion and efficiency,” Tugade said in a statement. “I will work closely with Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista to ensure that the direction and marching order of the President of further developing transportation will be delivered.”

So, do you think Tugade is up to the task of heading the LTO? Let us know why or why not in the comments section below.

