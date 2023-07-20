Atty. Vigor Mendoza has been appointed as new LTO chief

There is yet another leadership change over at the Land Transportation Office (LTO). Following Jay Art Tugade’s resignation announcement back in May 22, 2023, the Department of Transport (DOTr) made Hector Villacorta as officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Land Transportation Office. Now, the Office of the President has an official appointment for LTO chief.

Per the Presidential Communications Office, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Vigor Mendoza as the new chief of the LTO. The turnover ceremony will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Mendoza has a long resume when it comes to the transport sector. An alumn of the Ateneo De Manila and the Ateneo Law School, he specialized in public utilities and taught transport law in his alma mater. He also served as a congressman representing the transportation sector under the 1-UTAK party-list group.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Civic Type R owner tries to avoid coding using custom plates, gets apprehended anyway

The next-generation LRT-1 trains have been unveiled

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Besides that, Mendoza also led the Philippine Delegation to the ASEAN Transport Summit in Malaysia and was also a resource speaker on the Philippine Property Market abroad. He was board member of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of the Philippine Electricity Market Corporation.

With his appointment, Mendoza now holds the title of assistant secretary in the current administration.

See Also