Car-free Sundays on Ayala Avenue will continue until the end of the year

September’s almost over, and so is Makati City’s car-free Sundays. Fortunately for those of you guys who have been enjoying this cool non-car-centric initiative, though, the local governent unit has decided to extend this until the end of the year.

The car-free Sundays will still be from 6am-10am weekly. If you’re looking for a place for exercises and workouts, recreational activities, or even just hanging out on a slow weekend, this is the place to be.

The advisory reads: “Together, let’s continue enjoying the freedom of open streets, fostering healthier lifestyles, and uniting our community of runners, walkers, bikers, pet owners and furbabies, and skaters every Sunday.”

You can read the full advisory below. More of this in the metro, please.

Ayala Avenue car-free Sundays extended for 2023