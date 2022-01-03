Leisure travel to Baguio City temporarily suspended as COVID-19 cases rise

The COVID-19 situation here in the Philippines has taken a turn for the worse to start off 2022. In light of the recent spike in active cases and the looming threat of the Omicron variant, the government has now tightened restrictions in Metro Manila.

Following this, other local government units outside of the capital have also decided to impose new restrictions. Baguio City, for example, has announced that it will hold off on accepting requests for leisure travel.

According to the LGU’s official advisory, previously approved requests with issued QTPs will be honored and individuals will still be allowed entry on their declared travel dates. However, they will be subjected to mandatory triage.

Meanwhile, all pending travel requests are now considered rejected. For APORs and other individuals on essential trips needing to enter Baguio City, you must first register via this official website.

You can check out the official advisory below. As for those of you who really need to travel to a different city or province during the coming weeks, we suggest you check the respective LGUs’ announcements prior to your trip. Stay safe out there, guys.

